Doctor accused of defrauding FNB and Sasol of R420m

Medical doctor Mahendren Munsamy, accused of defrauding First National Bank and Sasol of R420 million through a cross-border petroleum syndicate, is fighting for bail in a separate R7 million fraud case.

So intricate is Munsamy’s alleged scam that Sasol and FNB are now embroiled in fractious litigation over the missing millions, after FNB gave a company linked to the doctor a combined R420 million worth of “fraudulent guarantees” for the purchase of “large volumes” of fuel from Sasol, which allegedly did not receive payment for the sale.