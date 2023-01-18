Subscribe

Doctor accused of defrauding FNB and Sasol of R420m

Medical doctor Mahendren Munsamy, accused of defrauding First National Bank and Sasol of R420 million through a cross-border petroleum syndicate, is fighting for bail in a separate R7 million fraud case
Medical doctor Mahendren Munsamy, accused of defrauding First National Bank and Sasol of R420 million through a cross-border petroleum syndicate, is fighting for bail in a separate R7 million fraud case. 

So intricate is Munsamy’s alleged scam that Sasol and FNB are now embroiled in fractious litigation over the missing millions, after FNB gave a company linked to the doctor a combined R420 million worth of  “fraudulent guarantees” for the purchase of “large volumes” of fuel from Sasol, which allegedly did not receive payment for the sale. 

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

