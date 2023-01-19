Subscribe

National

Sanef slams recent robbery at INX Prime studios

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has condemned the armed robbery in which employees at television channel INX Prime were held at gunpoint at their offices in Houghton, Johannesburg
0

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has condemned the armed robbery in which employees at television channel INX Prime were held at gunpoint at their offices in Houghton, Johannesburg, on Monday, saying there had been an increase in attacks on journalists.

No one was injured in the attack by several armed robbers.

INX Prime chief executive Farhad Omar said he believed the robbery was not a random one, adding that a computer that was stolen during the incident was used to hack the company’s server in the early hours of Tuesday. The military precision of the robbery was also concerning, Omar said.

“We will not back down, we will not be intimidated and we will continue to tell the stories you seek to silence,” he said.

According to Sanef, a large amount of broadcast equipment including computers and television screens were stolen during the robbery.

Crime continues to be one of the biggest scourges in the country, with journalists and their equipment not spared, Sanef chairperson Sbu Ngalwa said.

“We hope that the latest unfortunate robbery will spur the police to act and seek to arrest these criminals,” he added,

A criminal case has been opened with the South African Police Service and INX Prime has told Sanef that it is improving its security measures.

INX Prime has been on air for four months, broadcasting across sub-Saharan Africa on direct broadcast satellite service DStv’s channel 345.

The Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) said the attack on a platform that is striving to tell the African story was “particularly disheartening”.

“The media is a platform to amplify voice, facilitate meaningful participation, disseminate key information and foster social change. South Africa’s media landscape is strong, dynamic and independent and free and we must do all in our power to protect the media,” said GCIS acting director general Michael Currin.

Mandisa Ndlovu
Mandisa Ndlovu is an intern at the Mail & Guardian

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Sanef slams recent robbery at INX Prime studios

Crime in South Africa has not spared journalists and their equipment, the South African National Editors’ Forum says.
mandisa ndlovu
Opinion

The anarchy of July 2021 could recur

A 2018 state security report, the Zondo commission report and a 2015 report on social cohesion in KwaZulu-Natal warned of problems
mary de haas
Opinion

If ANCYL is serious about tackling SA’s energy crisis, they’ll...

Opportunity for honest, hardworking South Africans to take their pain and frustrations to the seat of the organisation that orchestrated them
lindokuhle sixabayi
Opinion

Build One South Africa has joined the legal proceedings against...

Coalition seeks to halt the 18.65% tariff increase, end load-shedding, and hold the state accountable for its failure to provide electricity
mmusi maimane
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×