Subscribe

National

Standard Bank employee ‘steals’ R6.3 million in clever scam

A former Standard Bank software expert, who also happens to be an illegal immigrant, allegedly stole nearly R6.3 million from the financial institution.
0

A former Standard Bank software expert, who also happens to be an illegal immigrant, allegedly stole nearly R6.3 million from the financial institution by adding zeros to inflate the amounts in transactions conducted by people he supposedly knew. 

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), in less than a month between 13 July and 3 August 2017, Henry McMurray  interfered with 25 transactions at Standard Bank and allegedly made off with R6 279 716.11 through bogus payments before he was caught. 

The NPA’s charge sheet shows how McMurray allegedly used the Standard Bank accounts of six “acquaintances” — including his co-accused Augustin Ifeanyi Anosike — to “interfere and/or inflate the balances of those accounts for the benefit of himself (McMurray) or the benefit of [his acquaintances]”. 

An example of the scam was a 21 July 2017 transaction, when R47 was actually paid into Anosike’s account, but the amount was “inflated” by adding three zeros at the end of the deposit to reflect that Anosike had R47 000 in the bank. 

The state claims that McMurray began his crimes on 13 July 2017 when he allegedly changed the R500 reflected in Anosike’s account to R500 000, again by adding three zeros. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Standard Bank employee ‘steals’ R6.3 million in clever scam

M&G PREMIUM

Henry McMurray allegedly added zeros to amounts as low as R47 in the apparent theft
khaya koko
Opinion

South Africa must rethink how to frame problems and solutions

M&G PREMIUM

Lessons from China and Norway on how capacities can be channelled to deliver on priorities and ensure activity with notable outcomes
Mzukisi Qobo
National

Funeral homes ransacked during load-shedding

Blackouts are putting financial strain on funeral businesses
sheree bega
National

Experts warn of security threats brought by load-shedding

House burglaries are on the rise and the banking sector and cash distribution industry consider the risks
mandisa ndlovu
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×