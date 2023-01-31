Subscribe

Appeals to NPA stall the start of R420 million FNB, Sasol theft trial

National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi asked to drop charges in the fraud case involving FNB and Sasol. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla)
The R420 million fraud and corruption trial of medical doctor Mahendren Munsamy for allegedly swindling First National Bank and Sasol has stalled over appeals to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi to drop the charges.

Munsamy — as well as Gas 2 Liquids and Lavela Petroleum, which are entities controlled by him, according to the state — appeared alongside former FNB employee Paragasen Reddy, Munsamy’s alleged employee Tania Wiener, Siviwe Mkhululi Mafanya and Sibusiso Romeo Khumalo on charges of racketeering, fraud and corruption. 

Munsamy and Wiener are also implicated in a separate case of fraud, theft, money laundering, possession or use of proceeds of unlawful activities and assisting another to benefit from the proceeds of unlawful activities. 

The two are accused of defrauding businessman Ravesh Moodley of about R7 million. Moodley opened a case against Munsamy and Wiener, claiming he was duped into investing in an allegedly bogus petroleum venture to purchase 700 000 litres of fuel. 

The charges are related to the combined R420 million in “fraudulent guarantees” that Munsamy’s firms allegedly received from FNB to buy fuel from Sasol, which the state claims did not receive payment for the purchases. 

Munsamy purportedly doled out nearly R2 million in bribes to Reddy, who is accused of issuing the “fraudulent guarantees” between January and May 2011. 

