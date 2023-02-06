Subscribe

National

Smart city remains but a dream

Build-up was a let-down: Little has come of the planned Lanseria Smart City, north of Johannesburg, which was to house half a million residents. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

Cyril Ramaphosa had a dream when he became president. His dream was to build brand-new cities — post-apartheid cities which would change the social and economic apartheid spatial architecture. 

A year later, he solidified that dream and announced the Greater Lanseria Master Plan (GLMP). This would be the blueprint behind the Lanseria Smart City, which Ramaphosa said would be home to about 500 000 people within the next decade. Ultimately, more than 3.5 million people would live there. 

As with many other projects under Ramaphosa’s five-year tenure, no ground has yet been broken. 

Various timelines were touted for the project, even going up to 20 years, but four years after his speech, the 458 square kilometres earmarked for this dream remain veld.

Several issues arise when trying to fulfil such a dream, including environmental considerations, sanitation, transport, infrastructure and existing spatial issues for housing. 

Ramaphosa envisioned that about half a million people would inhabit this smart city within 10 years. However, four have gone past and it looks as if many more will roll on without progress. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Athandiwe Saba
Athandiwe Saba

Athandiwe Saba is a multi award-winning journalist who is passionate about data, human interest issues, governance and everything that isn’t on social media. She is an author, an avid reader and trying to find the answer to the perfect balance between investigative journalism, online audiences and the decline in newspaper sales. It’s a rough world and a rewarding profession.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Smart city remains but a dream

M&G PREMIUM

Three years after Ramaphosa proposed it, the land earmarked for the Lanseria urban development remains just veld
Athandiwe Saba
Politics

Maropene Ramokgopa poses biggest threat to ministerial positions of Gungubele,...

M&G Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to buy time are likely to cause more friction in the ANC as Paul Mashatile and David Mabuza rekindle relations, forcing his hand
Lizeka Tandwa
National

PODCAST | ‘We’ve failed as clinicians’: This HIV doctor is...

M&G Listen

HIV doctor Francois Venter explains why the treatment of obese people reminds him of the bad old days of the HIV epidemic.
mg listen
Friday

Mother-In-Law restaurant adds contemporary flare to traditional Indian cuisine

Restaurant's menu and its laid-back feel make it perfect for a casual lunch with the family
bongeka gumede
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×