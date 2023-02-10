Subscribe

Nobody trusts and nobody believes the Sona

Damp squib: There’s little to brag about on the red carpet outside parliament this year. (Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images)
Without real action, South Africa will face another five years of a load-shedding, rising unemployment, divestment, chillingly high crime levels, poor education outcomes and dysfunctional bankrupt municipalities and state entities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has harped on the same issues for the past five years and has made many promises to take this country forward. This year, his seventh state of the nation address has not changed tack and centred on the same targets, which have only deteriorated since he took office.

In the past year, the country has battled through more than 200 days of load-shedding which has wiped out billions of rands from our economy. This problem has been long brewing and there have been several task teams Ramaphosa has promised would put a plan together. The plans are certainly there, but there is no action, no accountability and no political will.

×