WEBINAR | SABC, ZNBC, and Mail & Guardian Celebrate World Radio Day

Join SABC’s Channel Africa, the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC), and the Mail and Guardian for a webinar in celebration of World Radio Day on February 13th, 2023 from 10-12pm. This year’s theme, “Radio and Peace”, will showcase radio’s role in providing news and entertainment to populations even in difficult situations.

The webinar is a unique opportunity to engage with radio personalities and learn more about the impact of radio on society. SABC’s Channel Africa is dedicated to producing innovative programming that informs, educates, and empowers African citizens.

Register today and don’t miss out on this meaningful celebration of the power of radio.

MG Reporter

