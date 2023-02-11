Rapper AKA shooting confirmed, family ask for space

Rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly known as AKA has been shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Durban.

Police confirmed that Forbes, 35, and a friend were shot several times while standing on the pavement outside a popular restaurant in Durban’s busy Florida Road on Friday night.

A third man, believed to be a bodyguard, is understood to have been wounded in the shooting, which police say was carried out by three men travelling in two vehicles.

Forbes was apparently hit by six bullets and died at the scene, as did the second man, who has not yet been formally identified, in the ambush that took place at around 10pm.

Forbes allegedly ate dinner at the popular Wish restaurant with a group of friends after having earlier spent time at a well-known barber shop in the same complex.

The award-winning rapper had been scheduled to perform at a Durban nightclub later on Friday.

In a statement released on Twitter, Forbes’s parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes, said they “acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing”.

“To us Kieran Jarryd Forbes was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, most importantly a father to his beloved daughter Kairo. To many he was AKA, Supermega, Bhova and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him b. Our son was loved and he gave love in return.”

They said they were awaiting further details from the Durban police and asked that they be given space to deal with their loss.

“In this time of grief we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as family to decide on the upcoming days. We thank you for the love and support we have received thus far and ask you to continue to keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord,” the statement concluded.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that two men had been shot dead and a third wounded.

No arrests have been made and police are not aware of a motive at this point.

“What we can confirm for now is that a well-known musician, 35 years old, and his bodyguard, who is said to be 34 years old, were shot and killed in Florida Road on Friday night,” he said