Gauteng health department fails to provide bulk of care promised to cerebral palsy patient

Back to where it began: The child in the precedent-setting judgment was born with cerebral palsy following the negligence of maternity staff at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital. Photo: Lesedi Sikwe
Nearly all of the medical services, products and devices which the Gauteng health department undertook to provide to a cerebral palsy patient in lieu of a lump sum payment for damages in a 2019 negligence case, were either not provided or turned out to be substandard.

In the precedent-setting medico-legal case against the Gauteng member of the executive council (MEC) for health, brought by Ms MSM on behalf of her cerebral palsy child KBM, Judge Raylene Keightley — following guidance from the constitutional court — allowed the department to offer a “public healthcare defence” allowing it to offer services in its own facilities rather than big cash settlements for care to be provided by private providers.

The full names of both mother and child were not used in court to protect the identity of the minor.

Ms MSM is now preparing a further application to the high court to ensure the department pays a cash award to obtain the services and products in the private sector.

Ray Hartle

