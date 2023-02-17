Subscribe

National

Crime stats: Violence in South Africa is getting worse

(Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)
0

In a week when South Africa’s scourge of violent crime played out with live visuals of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’s street shooting, Police Minister Bheki Cele matter-of-factly revealed that 82 people are killed each day in the country.

Presenting the third quarter crime statistics for the period October to December 2022 before parliament’s police committee on Friday, Cele said the police had reported 7 555 murders in the three months, which was 669 more killings than in the preceding quarter.

This equated to 82 murders a day, up from 74 a day during the third quarter of 2021.

Sexual assaults also rose, with 15 545 reported cases, up 1 357 from the second quarter. This translated to 169 sexual offences a day. Violent robberies, which involve the use of dangerous weapons, were at 37 829 in the third quarter, meaning a staggering 411 people were robbed every day.

Despite these harrowing figures, Cele congratulated the police on a job well done “through visible policing and disruptive operations”, claiming the officers’ work had prevented the further escalation of crime. 

“Plainly put, ‘the more boots on the ground’ was not just a slogan, their impact has been felt and is starting to make a difference in our communities,” he said.

He added that his ministry would push forward legislation aimed at empowering communities to be a part of the police’s crime-fighting efforts.

“One such example is the amendment of the SAPS Act, to strengthen the functioning of community policing forums. The amendments will ensure that CPFs are provided with some resources to enable them to function optimally,” Cele said.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Friday

Relive the fate of the Titanic

25 years later, the Oscar Award-winning film, Titanic, returns to South African cinemas
kimberley schoeman
National

WATCH LIVE: AKA Memorial Service

The memorial service of rapper Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA, took place at the Sandton Convention Centre. AKA and his former manager Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were gunned down in Durban. AKA was granted a private provincial funeral.
MG Reporter
Motoring

New Ranger Raptor costs pretty penny

But the latest iteration from Ford promises to be popular with off-roaders and packs more power
ntsako mthethwa
Friday

Happy 10th birthday to Cape Town Art Fair

With the international galleries and collectors it attracts, the event has become the country’s most important art event for dealers
Mary Corrigall
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×