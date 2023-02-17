Subscribe

National

University of Cape Town abandons resumption of contact classes as student protest continues

University of Cape Town. Photo: Supplied
0

The University of Cape Town (UCT) said it would no longer be resuming contact classes  on Friday, as planned, after access to the campus was blocked by students, who have been protesting this week over housing issues and the barring of those still owing fees from last year from re-registering.

In a statement posted on its website, UCT said its management had been of the understanding that it would be in a position to resume face-to-face teaching and learning, and research programmes from Friday. South African schools and universities adopted an online teaching system in early 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Regrettably, this has proven not possible given the unfortunate actions of some protesting students this morning,” UCT said on Friday.

It said the UCT management had held meetings with the students’ representative council (SRC), most recently on Thursday, to discuss what had been done to deal with the fee block issues raised and that it believed “all reasonably possible measures” had been put in place to address this.

Fee blocks are a mechanism through which students in arrears with their payments are blocked from accessing their exam results from the previous year and from re-registering in the new year.

For its part, the SRC said in a statement it had repeatedly made it clear that “we require that the academic activities be halted until all students who are academically eligible have registered”.

On Friday, the SRC-led protesters blocked entrances to the university and instructed motorists to turn around. The SRC said an emergency meeting had been scheduled with management for Tuesday, 21 February.

“We urge students not to come to campus as it is still shut down and academic activities will not continue,” it said.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola told the Mail & Guardian that the executive was committed to engaging with the SRC and relevant stakeholders “to ensure the resumption of academic activities following disruptive actions on campus”.

Earlier this week, the university said it was concerned that the SRC had resorted to protesting because, during negotiations two weeks ago, the parties had reached agreement on several issues, including allowing students with an outstanding debt of between R1 000 and R10 000 to register for 2023.

The university said its cumulative student debt stood at R413 million.

Mandisa Ndlovu
Mandisa Ndlovu is an intern at the Mail & Guardian

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Friends and fans join family in giving emotional farewell to...

Not fair that he’s gone so soon, says TV personality of musician who was murdered outside a Durban restaurant
mandisa ndlovu
Education

UCT council offered to drop probe against vice-chancellor if she...

M&G PREMIUM

Council said it would withdraw all allegations, including that Phakeng misled the senate and had a role in the resignation of executives
Edwin Naidu
Africa

Janet Yellen’s African trip fans the flames of the ‘debt...

An inflexible, hostile stance towards China could have negative effects on the West and its presence in the rest of the world
emmanuel matombo
Environment

Court cases ‘will not stop energy plan’

An energy action plan is slowly taking shape, with significant milestones reached recently, including obtaining a licence for Eskom's new transmission company
mandisa nyathi
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×