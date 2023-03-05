Subscribe

Can South Africa’s parole system keep four serial killers locked behind bars?

Four South African serial killers who collectively killed more than 105 people and were sentenced to or life behind bars are under consideration for parole before the National Council for Correctional Services (NCCS).  

It is not the first time that convicted serial killers Christopher Zikode, Stewart Wilken, Cedric Maake and Lazarus Mazingane have been considered for parole. Both Zikode and Wilken have been denied parole three times, while Maake and Mazingane have had their applications rejected twice.

This has raised the question of how many times someone can be denied parole before the system eventually releases them.

Parole is an automatic process and “every offender is considered for possible placement on parole upon reaching their minimum detention period regardless of the nature of their offences”, according to the Department of Correctional Services.

Zikode, known as the “Donnybrook Serial Killer”, murdered and raped 18 people between 1994 and 1995 and was sentenced to 140 years in prison. Wilken, who confessed to murdering 10 people in the 1990s, is “a paedophile, incest offender, necrophiliac, cannibal, serial murderer who targeted children, adults, his daughter, an ex-girlfriend’s son [and] sex workers”, forensic psychologist Gérard Labuschagne noted.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Advertising

Your M&G

Did you enjoy this feature? The Mail & Guardian has a proud 35 year history of producing South Africa’s best-informed, independent journalism. Since the very beginning, we have relied on the support of paying subscribers to fund our writers.

Doing so guarantees our editorial independence and enables us to survive no matter what the bad actors, the economy or Covid-19 throws at us. Want to support the Mail & Guardian? You can get unlimited access to all of stories, plus our weekly crossword and subscriber events from just R99 a month.

More on this topic

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×