National
/ 20 Mar 2023

Load-shedding is not an act of God, litigants tell high court

By
Load-shedding is the direct result of the government forsaking its legal duty to ensure electricity availability to protect rights enshrined in the Constitution, parties pursuing a class action suit against the state argued in court on Monday. (Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

It was caused by the failings of the government, which has a responsibility to spare hospitals, schools and police stations to protect people’s rights

