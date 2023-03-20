Load-shedding is not an act of God, litigants tell high court

Load-shedding is the direct result of the government forsaking its legal duty to ensure electricity availability to protect rights enshrined in the Constitution, parties pursuing a class action suit against the state argued in court on Monday.
(Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
It was caused by the failings of the government, which has a responsibility to spare hospitals, schools and police stations to protect people’s rights
