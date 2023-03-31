Oscar Pistorius to stay in jail, says correctional services

Jailed former Olympic and Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole. (Photo by Charlie Shoemaker/Getty Images)

Jailed former Olympic and Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, after his application was brought before the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board on Friday.

The board “granted inmate Pistorius a further profile for August 2024”, the Department of Correctional Services said in a statement. It said the board had decided Pistorius had not completed the minimum sentence for parole.

In 2017, the supreme court of appeal (SCA) sentenced Pistorius to 13 years in prison after he shot and killed Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013. The state had applied to have Pistorius’s initial sentence increased.

Pretoria high court judge Thokozile Masipa originally sentenced Pistorius to five years for culpable homicide in 2014. This ruling was changed to six years when the SCA changed the conviction to murder in 2016.

However the state petitioned against the SCA’s ruling, arguing that the six-year sentence was too lenient. In 2017, the state won its case and Pistorius’s sentence was increased to 13 years.

Parole is an automatic process and “every offender is considered for possible placement on parole upon reaching their minimum detention period regardless of the nature of their offences”, according to the Department of Correctional Services.