Eskom implements stage six load-shedding — again

Eskom said on Wednesday afternoon that it would implement stage six load-shedding from 4pm. (Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Eskom said on Wednesday afternoon that it would implement stage six load-shedding from 4pm.

The power utility announced that, “Due to a shortage of generation capacity, stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 on Thursday. Thereafter, stage 5 load-shedding will be implemented until 16:00 on Thursday.”

It said this pattern will be repeated daily until further notice and Eskom would publish a further update should any significant changes occur.

The high level of load-shedding is attributed to units not returning to service at a number of power stations. Eskom provided an update on the situation at some of the power stations.

“Over the past 24 hours two generation units were returned to service at Kriel power station. In the same period, a generating unit at Duvha power station was taken offline for repairs. The delays in returning a unit to service at Camden, Kendal, Lethabo, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints.”

Eskom also said “the increase in demand after the long weekend and the re-opening of the schools has put additional strain on the power generation system”.

Load-shedding was at stage five on Wednesday morning.

The statement indicated that breakdowns are at 16 772 megawatts of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance has reduced to 5 807MW.