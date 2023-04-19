Zulu royal’s household budget increased to R79 million

King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini. Photo: Supplied.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has hiked the budget for the royal household unit, which takes care of the needs of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

The current financial year’s budget allocation for the unit stands at R79 million, representing a R12 million increase from the previous year’s R67 million allocation.

The increased budget was announced during premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s department budget vote presentation at the provincial legislature on Tuesday.

Dube-Ncube said that the royal household unit, which falls under the KZN premier’s department, was instrumental in making it possible for the king to execute his duties.

“This sub-programme supported the Ukucocwa kweSilo (entering the kraal) ceremony [and] the handing over of the certificate to His Majesty. The king’s activities include hosting all annual traditional and cultural events to preserve and restore Zulu culture.

“The OTP (office of the premier) will continue to provide support to the Zulu Royal Household Trust, the Zulu Royal House and His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who is a critical pillar for the protection and propagation of our culture and heritage, and custodian of values and norms in our province,” Dube-Ncube said.

The Zulu king is also strategically placed to facilitate the provincial government’s programmes meant to develop the rural economy, she said.

Dube-Ncube was tabling the department’s budget in the aftermath of devastating floods last year, which destroyed infrastructure ranging from roads to wastewater plants.

As part of the provincial government’s attempts to ensure that the province’s infrastructure was fixed, Dube-Ncube said R2 billion had been set aside for this purpose.

“The biggest commitment of R1.7 billion is for the department of transport to rebuild the road infrastructure network.

“In this regard, we report that overall more than R400 million has been spent already, with the department of transport spending more than R250 million.”

The provincial government is under pressure from a number of quarters to use resources at its disposal to empower the previously disadvantaged.

The bulk of the R2 billion for infrastructure development, Dube-Ncube said, would benefit black-owned companies.

“Of the R2.054 billion, R1.3 billion will be awarded to entities led by black people, R530 million to black women, military veterans will get an allocation of R20 million while the youth will get a sizable chunk of R546 million. People with disabilities [department will receive] R3.3 million,” she said.

There have been concerns that some of the funds allocated to provincial departments were lost to corruption and mismanagement. Dube-Ncube said the provincial government was strengthening its internal controls.

The forensic investigation and integrity management unit located within the premier’s department is also being strengthened.

“The unit is in the process of implementing phase two of the forensic case management system that will be used to record, consolidate and track all forensic investigations conducted within all spheres of provincial government.

“The unit has appointed two directors, and by the end of May will have filled a further 11 posts as part of beefing-up the capacity for investigation in the office of the premier,” Dube-Ncube said.

However, the DA provincial spokesperson, Elma Rabe, said the party was of the view that the forensic investigation unit was overwhelmed.

“Despite believing it has the capability to deal with all KZN forensic probes, the OTP and its so-called investigations unit is not capable of handling the sheer number of cases, some of which have been outstanding for many years.”

“To make matters worse, this unit has 58 vacant posts. Added to this, is the fact that there is no consequence management within this ANC-run provincial government.

“When someone is found guilty, they are simply shifted from one department to another,” she said.

This story was first published in The Witness.