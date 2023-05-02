National / 2 May 2023 New Ingonyama boss starts work despite Jerome Ngwenya’s attempted revolt By Paddy Harper FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedInWhatsApp King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini’s nominee has hit the ground running, while the axed Ngwenya seeks to be reinstated This article is only available to subscribers. View subscription options If you are already a subscriber, login here. Tags: Ingonyama Holdings, Ingonyama Trust, Ingonyama Trust Board, Jerome Ngwenya, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, Thanduyise Mzimela, Thoko Didiza, Vela Mngwengwe