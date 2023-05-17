Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
National
/ 17 May 2023

Chetty crime family stripped of luxury cars and homes

By
Chetty assets8

The National Prosecuting Authority wants to recover R102 million allegedly stolen through crooked SAPS contracts

This article is only available to subscribers.

View subscription options

If you are already a subscriber, login here.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,