Amajuba district municipality’s new-broom mayor has his own chequered past

Misizwe Zulu was at the centre of an irregular R290 million electrification project in the Msunduzi local municipality in 2012 in which his company, TNT Technology Solutions, was overpaid by R100 million.
Misizwe Zulu’s company overcharged the Msunduzi municipality by R100 million for work it did not do
Tags: African National Congress
, ANC
, Chris Ndlela
, Economic Freedom Fighters
, EFF
, IDT
, IFP
, Independent development trust
, Inkatha Freedom Party
, Misizwe Zulu
, Msunduzi Local Municipality
, Mxolisi Nkosi
, Tnt Technology Solutions