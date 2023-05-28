National / 28 May 2023 Lady R, the talk of Simon’s Town when residents had front seat view of the Russian ship By Eunice Stoltz FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedInWhatsApp A view of the False Bay yacht Club and the South African Naval Docks in Simons Town, (Photo: David Harrison) The harbour master was ordered to allow the Russian cargo vessel to dock at the naval port and told not to board it This article is only available to subscribers. View subscription options If you are already a subscriber, login here. Tags: Jubilee Square, Lady R, Russia, Simon Liell-Cock, Simon’s Town, Simon's Town Amenities Development Company, South African Navy, Thandi Modise