National
/ 29 May 2023

Buthelezi backtracks on threat to dump Zulu king

By
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi addresses the media in South Africa
Mangosuthu Buthelezi has withdrawn his threat to resign as traditional prime minister to King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini and will sign an affidavit backing the monarch’s ascension to the throne in a high court challenge set down for Wednesday. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

The Ingonyama Trust Board is set to meet again this week despite Buthelezi’s demand that Jerome Ngwenya be reinstated as the chairperson

