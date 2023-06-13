Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
National
/ 13 Jun 2023

New move to get cannabis master plan back on track

By
Marijuana_Cannabis_8587_DV

Business and unions are set to participate in an Operation Phakisa meeting from Monday next week

This article is only available to subscribers.

View subscription options

If you are already a subscriber, login here.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,