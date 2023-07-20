More weekend cold, snow and rain

Last week's rare snow in Johannesburg caused a stir.(@ntombza/Twitter)

South Africans will experience a dramatic drop in temperature towards the end of the week, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

Yet another cut-off low is expected to introduce snow in parts of the southern half of the country. This follows close on the heels of the extreme winter weather system, which brought snow and bitter cold a week ago.

The cut-off low is expected to result in a sudden and widespread lowering of maximum temperatures, especially over the Cape provinces.

Apart from the cold and wet conditions setting in over the Cape provinces, the weather service expects snow to fall on the higher mountains in those areas on Wednesday, spreading to include the Drakensberg Mountain peaks of Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

“As the cut-off low develops further and intensifies during the week, cold weather, accompanied by overcast, rainy conditions, can be expected to set in over parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Gauteng, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga,” SAWS said.

The inclement weather will persist over Friday, when heavier falls can be expected over the western and central parts of these provinces. “Persistent rainfall is therefore likely to lead to localised flooding and minor disruptions of road traffic. There is also the possibility of a few thunderstorms developing, some of which may become severe.”

Large amounts of small hail and strong, gusty surface winds may also contribute to icy roads and hazardous driving conditions. Motorists encountering such conditions are advised to reduce speed and to observe safe following distances in traffic.

KwaZulu-Natal’s cooperative governance department on Thursday issued a statement warning residents of disruptive snowfall in the Midlands, adding that areas likely to be affected by the snow include Ladysmith, Underberg, Kokstad, Mooi River, uMngeni and Umzimkhulu. The province’s disaster management teams were all on standby, according to the department.

By Sunday, most of the inclement weather across the country is expected to clear.