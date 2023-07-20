Senzo Meyiwa trial: Witness says she only saw accused number two in court

Muzikawukhulelwa STembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Sifiso Nkani Ntuli appear at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on October 25, 2021 in Palm Ridge, South Africa. Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home in Vosloorus in an alleged botched robbery in 2014. (Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

Zandile Khumalo, the first witness, did not attend an identification parade of the five suspects that are in court