Senzo Meyiwa was shot while breaking up a fight, defence says

Defence advocate Charles Mnisi told the Pretoria high court on Friday a state witness told Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend Tumelo Madlala that the footballer was shot dead in October 2014 while trying to stop a fight. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Zandile Khumalo dismissed the statement from an unnamed witness, denying that she had fought with Longwe Twala, her boyfriend at the time