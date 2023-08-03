Senzo Meyiwa was not alone on the kitchen floor after he was shot, says witness

Mthokozisi Thwala, the childhood friend of Senzo Meyiwa, on Thursday dismissed testimony by Khaya Ngcatshe that the soccer star was lying alone and unattended to, on the kitchen floor of the Khumalos’ Vosloorus home where he was shot. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Defence advocate Charles Mnisi said state witness Mthokozisi Thwala was tailoring his evidence