‘Senzo Meyiwa pinned the guy to the wall,’ murder trial hears

Senzo Meyiwa’s best friend Tumelo Madlala took the stand on Monday and told the Pretoria high court that the former Bafana Bafana captain wrestled with one of the alleged intruders moments before a shot was fired. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Judge Ratha Ratha Mokgoatlheng rebukes state witness Tumelo Madlala after he calls the accused ‘dogs’