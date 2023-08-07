‘Senzo Meyiwa pinned the guy to the wall,’ murder trial hears

Senzo Meyiwa’s best friend Tumelo Madlala took the stand on Monday and told the Pretoria high court that the former Bafana Bafana captain wrestled with one of the alleged intruders moments before a shot was fired. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Judge Ratha Ratha Mokgoatlheng rebukes state witness Tumelo Madlala after he calls the accused ‘dogs’
Thank you for supporting the Mail & Guardian
This article is for registered members and subscribers.
Please register your free account now.
Articles with a gold lock next to the title are subscriber exclusive content.
Register
For your free account
The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now.
Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member and unlocks:
- registration to the M&G newsletters
- notifications so you never miss a beat
- helps us give you the best possible experience on the M&G Online
Register
Subscribe
Join the M&G Community
The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience.
By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you.
Your subscription plays a vital role in supporting our mission and unlocks:
- M&G community membership
- access to all articles online, including premium subs-only features
- a digital version of the weekly newspaper emailed to you every week
- invites to subscriber only events
- the opportunity to test new online features, first
Subscribe
Tags: Bafana Bafana
, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi
, Fisokuhle Ntuli
, George Baloyi
, Kelly Khumalo
, Malesela Teffo
, Mthobisi Prince Ncube
, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa
, Mthokozisi Thwala
, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya
, Orlando Pirates
, Pretoria High Court
, Senzo Meyiwa
, Tshifhiwa Maumela