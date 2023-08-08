One prisoner dies in fire at Limpopo prison

One prisoner died and 18 were injured in a fire started by mutinous inmates in the Katuma Sinthumule prison in Makhado in Limpopo, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said on Tuesday. (Brenton Geach/Gallo Images and Phill Magakoe/ Gallo Images)

Eighteen more prisoners were injured and the prison was gutted in a blaze started by rioting inmates