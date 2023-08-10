Solar panel theft soars as black market grows

File photo

Load-shedding has opened a market for solar panel theft across the country, according to experts.

South Africa has seen a surge in alternative power systems as state-owned utility Eskom fails to meet the energy demand, with rolling blackouts taking place daily because of frequent breakdowns at Eskom power stations.

Experts who spoke to the Mail & Guardian warned that load-shedding has created high demand and consequently a “massive” black market for solar panels.

Forensic investigator Calvin Rafadi said that solar panel theft was increasing because the parts were easy to remove.

“Criminals use a spanner to unscrew the panels. They usually wait for the targeted house owners to be out during the night and come with the ladder and remove the panels to sell on the black market, similar to what happens in the copper cables industry,” he said.

Fidelity Services Group head of communications Charnel Hattingh said the security company had responded to numerous theft incidents involving solar panels and batteries.

“The thieves have enough time to dismantle the system before leaving the property. Stolen items are, in our experience, often sold to people who are looking to use them as scrap materials or as their own alternative energy source,” she said.

Insurer King Price’s Wynand van Vuuren said that solar panel theft had become a trend that was likely to escalate.

Auto & General’s chief executive officer Ricardo Coetzee said they had also seen an increase in home break-ins, and that load-shedding was one of the contributing factors.

“Solar-panel theft is an emerging trend, one that we are keeping an eye on,” he said.

The insurers added that some customers reported that they suspected the panels were stolen by the same company that had installed them.

However, De Wet Taljaard, solar energy technical specialist at the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association, said a serial number is laminated on the solar panel cells.

“This makes it difficult to remove the serial information without damaging the panel beyond repair. Unfortunately, the serial information is often placed on stickers or displayed via non-permanent methods and can be removed with relative ease. However, the serial information is also saved on the software of the inverter, and access to the software can be password-protected by the authorised installer,” he said.

Solution

Rafadi suggested that South Africans invest in neighbourhood watch groups to keep the thieves at bay.

“These criminals come dressed in work suits, to look like they are coming to maintain the panels. It is wise for those that own the panels to alert their neighbours when they are not around to keep an eye out for them and alert the police of suspicious activity,” he said.

Hattingh advised homeowners to keep yards well-lit at all times and have proper barrier security installed.

“Always keep your alarm armed and use its different features — including various modes for various times of day or situations,” she said.

According to Power Geeks, another solution is to make sure the panels are locked in place on the roof, which will make it difficult to steal.

The insurance companies urged customers to insure their panels, and upgrade the insurance cover to avoid being underinsured in the event of a claim.

Santam manager Marius Steyn said that an investment in solar power systems comes with new risks.

“When a solar power system is installed, it influences the value of the building and therefore the building sum insured should be increased to accommodate the value of the investment in the solar power system.”

He said if the insured value of the building was not equal to the current replacement value, underinsurance (principle of average) could be applicable in the event of a claim and the claim will not be paid in full.

“Remember to factor in the cost of installation in your insured value,” he said.

Steyn highlighted that when homeowners choose an installer, they should double check their credentials, such as references of previous work and how long the business has been in operation, to ensure that they are not thieves.

“A reputable installer should provide a comprehensive quote detailing the scope of work, components that will be used in the installation as well as, importantly, after-sales services, warranties and guarantees, he said.”

Mandisa Nyathi is a climate reporting fellow, funded by the Open Society Foundation for South Africa