Meyiwa trial: No fingerprints on door

Senzo Meyiwa. File photo by Getty Images

State witness and crime scene forensics expert Colonel Thobeka Mhlahlo told the Pretoria high court on Wednesday that no fingerprints had been found on the kitchen door at the Khumalo house where football player Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

Under cross-examination from defence advocate Zandile Mshololo, Mhlahlo said she had dusted the door – through which intruders had allegedly entered the house and shot the Bafana Bafana captain – for prints.

The state has described the October 2014 shooting at the family home of Meyiwa’s girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, as a robbery gone wrong.

Previously, forensic officer Thabo Mosia told the court that no fingerprints were taken from the door because it had been used by various people.

On Wednesday, Mshololo asked Mhlahlo whether any photographs were taken to show where she had checked for prints

Mhlahlo replied: “I would like to explain. When you arrive at a crime scene looking for fingerprints, you use a brush, you use a powder depending on how the surface is.

“Before doing all of that there is touch light we use to look for fingerprints, then you powder your scene, then if there are no prints found you do not lift and if there are prints seen then you capture them. I can confirm that on that door there were no fingerprints.”

Mshololo reiterated the defence’s assertion that a bullet found at the Khumalo house in Vosloorus, Gauteng, was planted.

“So you discovered a bullet next to the door that was being used by a lot of people moving in and out?” Mshololo asked.

Mhlahlo replied: “Behind the glass jars, behind the door.”

Mshololo said Mosia had told the court that he inspected the same area and found no bullet.

“After Mosia left, the area was not closed and you came and found a bullet?” the defence advocate asked.

Mshololo also reminded the court what the first state witness, Zandile Khumalo, had told the court – that the area where the bullet was found was “clear and visible enough to even see a fly pass by”.

“I put it to you that the reason why Mr Mosia could not find the bullet is because it was planted by the people who were moving in and out the scene after he had left and before your arrival because the scene was closed,” Mshololo said.

The murder trial started from scratch on 17 July, with Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng replacing Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela after the latter was suspended for misconduct for failing to deliver judgments within a reasonable period.

The five people on trial — Mthobisi Mncube, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthokozisi Maphisa, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Fisokuhle Ntuli — have pleaded not guilty to charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition.