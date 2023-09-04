Gun that may have killed Senzo Meyiwa was stolen during a cash-in-transit heist

State witness and sangoma Lionel Robert Zwane told the Pretoria high court that three men came to ask for herbs before going on ‘a job’
Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence argues ballistic evidence was planted
The forensics expert who is responsible for crime scene management testified that police handled evidence according to procedure
Senzo Meyiwa trial: ‘Photo of man with dreadlocks is accused’
Court told of images found on the cellphone of accused number three Mthokozisi Ncube
Senzo Meyiwa: Witness contradicts parts of Zandile Khumalo’s version
Third state witness Nthabiseng Pertunia Mokete said she saw three men run from near the Khumalo house towards the park
