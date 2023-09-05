Defence argues that photos were missing from the Senzo Meyiwa crime scene exhibits by the police

State witness, forensic officer Thabo Mosia, who was recalled to the stand, said he only took eight pictures as he had problems with his camera
Senzo Meyiwa trial: Witness says she only saw accused number two in court
Zandile Khumalo, the first witness, did not attend an identification parade of the five suspects that are in court
Senzo Meyiwa trial: Judge dismisses no intruders claim
State witness Zandile Khumalo says the defence must provide evidence for its claim that the people in the house killed the Bafana Bafana captain
Meyiwa trial: Ballistics expert says gun found at accused’s home matches bullet at crime scene
Lieutenant Colonel Christian Mangena’s reconstruction of the scene showed that two shots were fired in the house where the football player was killed
