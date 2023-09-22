Supermarkets charge up to 300% more for fresh produce

Fresh produce markets in cities around the country provide people with a cheaper shopping alternative, but not many cash-strapped households are aware of the benefits of cutting out the middleman
Editor’s Pick
Related
Cost of household food basket up by 7.3%
Foods that increased overall in price in August by 5% or more included rice (5%), butternut (9%), apples (8%) and oranges (8%)
‘Rocket and feather’ food prices signal inadequate competition – watchdog
In its latest essential food pricing monitoring report, the Competition Commission notes consumer prices were slow to come down despite easing inflation. Blame load-shedding?
Pick n Pay founder and retail pioneer Raymond Ackerman dies
The retail group Ackerman founded described him as a ‘visionary South African’ in a statement released on Thursday