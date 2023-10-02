Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence says state witness’s evidence is ‘hogwash’

Defence advocate Zithulele Nxumalo told the Pretoria high court that his client, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, did not know state witness Constable Sizwe Zungu outside of court
Meyiwa trial: ‘Don’t raise your voice at me, I am not your wife,’ Zandile Khumalo tells defence lawyer
Zandile Khumalo was undeterred even after Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng called her to order
Senzo Meyiwa trial: Accused made calls to Kelly Khumalo’s phone
Police data analyst told the court there had also been cellphone communication between the five men on trial
Pathologist says Meyiwa could have only survived for ‘seconds, minutes’ after he was shot
Dr Johannes Steenkamp said the soccer player bled heavily internally, from damage to the heart and the lungs
