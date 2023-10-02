Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence says state witness’s evidence is ‘hogwash’

Defence advocate Charles Mnisi, representing accused number three Mthobisi Mncube in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, told the Pretoria high court on Monday that the current state witness's version of events was “hogwash”. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Defence advocate Zithulele Nxumalo told the Pretoria high court that his client, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, did not know state witness Constable Sizwe Zungu outside of court