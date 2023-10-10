Senzo Meyiwa trial: DNA evidence excludes all five accused

The five people on trial — Ncube, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthokozisi Maphisa, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Fisokuhle Ntuli — have pleaded not guilty to charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition. (Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

State witness Captain Mmampshedi demurred when asked to comment on Zandile Khumalo’s earlier testimony that the hat belonged to one of the intruders on the day the footballer was killed