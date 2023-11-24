National / 24 November 2023 Black Friday indeed as Eskom implements stage six By Mandisa Nyathi FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Johannesburg is submerged in darkness during load-shedding . (AFP)The announcement comes as businesses look forward to a weekend of increased retail activity This content is restricted to subscribers only. Subscribe & join the M&G Community The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Your subscription makes you an M&G community and allows us to continue to bring the news to you. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber only events - the opportunity to test new online features, first Already a subscriber? login here. Tags: Black Friday, ESKOM, load-shedding, Mteto Nyati, reg-only