Eskom shifts load-shedding to stage 6

Power utility Eskom said early on Wednesday morning that stage four load-shedding would be implemented from 7am, after which stage six would be implemented from 2pm until 5am on Thursday.

“This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will publish an update as soon as any significant changes occur,” according to a brief statement issued by Eskom.

Stage six was necessitated due to the loss of additional generating units overnight, the extensive use of Open Gas Cycle Turbines and the inability to replenish pumped storage dam levels, Eskom said.

The ramped-up load-shedding comes amid a severe cold snap that has engulfed much of the country and led to snow in Johannesburg, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

It also comes as parts of Johannesburg are undergoing scheduled four-day water cuts for planned maintenance.