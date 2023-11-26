National / 26 November 2023 Ramokgopa: Kusile units will ease load-shedding in late December By Emsie Ferreira FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.The minister said stage six this weekend was prompted by low levels of emergency reserves This content is restricted to subscribers only. Subscribe & join the M&G Community The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Your subscription makes you an M&G community and allows us to continue to bring the news to you. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber only events - the opportunity to test new online features, first Already a subscriber? login here. Tags: ESKOM, load-shedding, Ramokgopa