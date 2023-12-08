Daniel Marokane appointed chief executive of Eskom

Dan Marokane has been appointed as the new CEO of Eskom. Photo: X/@CueSibiya

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.

Get your free account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

subscription offers

Marokane takes the position after a year-long search for a new leader for the state power utility