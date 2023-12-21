National / 21 December 2023 No load-shedding expected during summer holiday, says Ramokgopa By Mandisa Nyathi FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa The electricity minister says the grid is much healthier and consequently the use of diesel had reduced This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: article, Energy Action Plan, ESKOM, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, news, reg-only