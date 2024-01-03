National / 3 January 2024 Voting for power: Eskom predicts grim load-shedding scenario until 2025 By Mandisa Nyathi FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp After a brief hiatus in December, the country is again in the grips of load-shedding. File photo The SOE’s board is under pressure to ensure there are no cuts in May, when provincial and national elections are expected to take place This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: ANC, ESKOM, Generation Adequacy Report, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, load-shedding, news