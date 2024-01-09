National / 9 January 2024 New twist in court battle for Zulu throne By Paddy Harper FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp President Cyril Ramaphosa attends the coronation ceremony of King MisuZulu kaZwelithini. File photo by Getty ImagesRoyal family members want the court to enforce their right to appoint the king This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: Cyril Ramaphosa, Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, news