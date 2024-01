Ganglands: Competition for territory and battles between rival gangs in areas on the Cape Flats such as Bishop Lavis (above) and Valhalla Park have waged for years. South Africa is high on the Global Organised Crime Index for drugs, kidnapping and extortion.

This content is restricted to subscribers only.

Join the M&G Community

Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscription enables: - M&G community membership

- independent journalism

- access to all premium articles & features

- a digital version of the weekly newspaper

- invites to subscriber-only events

- the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber?

Login here.

How the 26s, 27s and 28s prison gangs got their name, and how streets usurped them