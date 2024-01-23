Meyiwa trial: Statement says accused supplied guns for contract killings

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 17: Five accused men in the Senzo Mayiwa murder trial stand in the dock at Pretoria High Court on July 17, 2023 in Pretoria. (Photo by Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.

Get Your Free Account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

Explore our subscription offers

Despite protestations from a defence advocate, Judge Ratha Mokgoathleng orders the affidavit to be admitted as evidence