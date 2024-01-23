Careers & Tenders
National
/ 23 January 2024

Meyiwa trial: Statement says accused supplied guns for contract killings

By
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial Resumes With New Judge In South Africa
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 17: Five accused men in the Senzo Mayiwa murder trial stand in the dock at Pretoria High Court on July 17, 2023 in Pretoria. (Photo by Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
Despite protestations from a defence advocate, Judge Ratha Mokgoathleng orders the affidavit to be admitted as evidence

