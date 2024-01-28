Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Faeza Meyer, African Water Commons Collective founder, collecting fresh water for her family from a pipe left out at a neighbour’s plot in Silvertown near Malmesbury. (Photo: David Harrison)
National
/ 28 January 2024

Western Cape’s ‘weapons of mass destruction’ entrench ‘water apartheid’

By
The City of Cape Town has installed meters that limit the amount of water people use but it is hurting the poor, who use far less water than the wealthy

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Water Apartheid New 5
Faeza Meyer, African Water Commons Collective founder, collecting fresh water for her family from a pipe left out at a neighbour’s plot in Silvertown near Malmesbury. (Photo: David Harrison)