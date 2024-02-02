Meyiwa trial: Dentist says accused had no gold tooth, as previously alleged by prosecution

Senzo Meyiwa's coffin arrives during the funeral service of the late Senzo Meyiwa (South African and Orlando Pirates captain) at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 01, 2014 in Durban, South Africa. Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead in Vosloorus on the East Rand last Sunday, October 26, 2014. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.

Get Your Free Account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

Explore our subscription offers

Defence advocate Thulani Mngomezulu pressed the dentist on whether his client had given consent to be examined