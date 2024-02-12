National / 12 February 2024 Meyiwa Trial: State says accused fabricated testimony, which differs from his lawyer’s ‘torture’ claims By Mandisa Ndlovu FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp In court: Two accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi. Photo: Phill Magakoe/Gallo ImagesAccused number two Bongani Ntanzi has said that he was assaulted and not read his rights This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: article, news, reg-only, Senzo Meyiwa, Senzo Meyiwa trial