National / 8 March 2024 Death of Eldorado Park resident exposes violence perpetrated by City Power appointed security firm By Khaya Koko FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Eldorado Park resident Alarnes ‘Larnsie’ van der Nest was shot on a dump site near the incomplete Nancefield Primary SchoolA security firm on a R57.2 million City Power contract has been implicated in a “reign of terror” in Eldorado Park This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: Dwain Ponsonby, TDP Enterprise and Projects, TDP Security Services, article, City Power, Isaac Mangena, news, Patriotic Alliance