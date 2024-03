More questions than answers: Kim Cole, with her daughter Fallon Finch, who died in a Durban hospital in January last year after taking an overdose

This content is restricted to subscribers only.

Join the M&G Community

Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscription enables: - M&G community membership

- independent journalism

- access to all premium articles & features

- a digital version of the weekly newspaper

- invites to subscriber-only events

- the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber?

Login here.

Fallon Finch’s family claims she did not receive emergency medical treatment that could have saved her life because she told the doctor she could not afford the cost of blood tests