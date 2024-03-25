Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
National
/ 25 March 2024

Batohi, NPA win R4.2m freezing order against Mangaung municipality

By
Gettyimages 1068715282 594x594
File photo: National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Shamila Batohi. (Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
The Hawks are also investigating a criminal case in which a company was paid for services it did not deliver

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , ,